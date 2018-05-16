

Cal Ripken Jr. sold his Maryland estate at auction on May 12, 2018. (DeCaro Auctions International)

Cal Ripken Jr. is bidding adieu to his 25-acre Reisterstown, Md., estate.

Eight potential buyers tried to outbid one another Saturday to get their hands on the prime piece of real estate. A mere 15 minutes after the bidding opened at the no-reserve, no-minimum auction, the Hall of Famer’s digs were sold. While the identity of the buyer remains confidential until the deal closes on June 11, Daniel DeCaro, the founder and president of DeCaro Auctions, who handled the sale, hinted that a reveal could generate some buzz.

“It’s a high-profile person buying from another high-profile person,” he said.



Ripken’s movie theater. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

The final sale price is also currently unknown. The 8,545-square-foot mansion originally hit the market at $12.5 million in 2016, when Ripken, who now lives full time in Annapolis, Md., and ex-wife, Kelly, finalized their divorce. The estate, which boasts an indoor basketball court, baseball field, batting cages and an 11-seat movie theater, had its price cut last year, dropping to $9.7 million. DeCaro Auctions listed the auction in February.

“I think it was on the market for a while, and they figured they would have more success at auction,” DeCaro said.

According to Baltimore Business Journal, which originally reported the sale, Ripken was at the auction to greet potential buyers.



The estate spans 25 acres. (DeCaro Auctions International)