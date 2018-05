Hey, isn’t that … presidential lawyer Rudy Giuliani, showing up to cheer on his home team at the Yankees-Nationals game Tuesday night at Nats Park?

The former Big Apple mayor, wearing a straight-from-work suit and tie combo, joined Staten Island Republican Rep. Dan Donovan, and was greeted by well-wishers and selfie-seekers in the stands.

There was no celebration (or tears) for the New York contingent, though — the game was suspended for rain in the sixth inning with the score tied at 3-3.

So Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani is making quite the scene here at the Nationals Yankees game. Fans chanting “Rudy Rudy Rudy” ⚾️ 3-3 Top 6 pic.twitter.com/zfXwBnRN0G — Tom Fitzgerald (@FitzFox5DC) May 16, 2018