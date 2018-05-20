

Guests watch a recap of the royal wedding on TV at a reception at the British ambassador’s residence in Washington on Saturday. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)

The glitzy pomp and circumstance of the royal wedding spread to Washington and brightened an otherwise stormy Saturday as the British ambassador’s residence held a reception to celebrate the union of American actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“The interest, excitement and support from Americans for the royal wedding has been extraordinary,” Ambassador Kim Darroch said. “The British people are thrilled that Prince Harry is marrying an American.”

In the end, talk of politics couldn’t be escaped as one White House staffer bragged “I lasted past the Mooch!” and Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) quietly conferred outside the event. Other guests included White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former chief of staff Reince Priebus, IMF head Christine Lagarde and former secretary of state Colin Powell.



British Ambassador Kim Darroch and his wife, Vanessa, attend the reception. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, talks with a fellow guest. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



One of the guests had a purse made out of Legos to look like the Union Jack. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



Writer Jamia Wilson raises her glass during a toast at the event. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)