

Kiefer Sutherland was spotted out and about in Washington this weekend. (Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Fox)

Hey, isn’t that … actor Kiefer Sutherland, getting healthy-ish in Adams Morgan on Sunday?

Wearing a T-shirt and running shorts, the entertainer was spotted working up a sweat on a jog through the neighborhood. A spy tells us that Sutherland, who performed later that evening at the Birchmere (he’s a country singer, too), then capped off the exercise sesh with a cigarette, so …

Sutherland’s Washington visit also included taking in some Cole Porter tunes Saturday night at the performance of the American Pops Orchestra. And some bonus Sutherland news: Though ABC recently canceled “Designated Survivor,” in which he plays a Cabinet secretary turned unlikely president after a terrorist attack on the Capitol, the show reportedly could be picked up by another network or streaming service, including Netflix.