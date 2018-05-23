

A 2011 photo by Pete Souza shows, from left, Vice President Joe Biden, President Barack Obama, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Secretary of Defense Robert Gates and others as they watch an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room. (Pete Souza/White House/AP)

Pete Souza, the White House photographer in the Obama administration, has developed a 2-million-strong following on social media due in part to his expert trolling of President Trump, wherein he posts images of Barack Obama that contrast the two leaders. Now, he’s got a book deal out of it: “Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents” is slated for publication on Oct. 16, Little, Brown and Co. announced Wednesday.

” ‘Shade’ is a portrait in contrasts, telling the tale of two presidencies through a series of powerful juxtapositions — with Souza’s unforgettable images of President Obama delivering new power and meaning when framed by tweets, headlines, quotes and other material from the first 500 days of the Trump administration,” the publisher said in a news release.

This isn’t just Instagram snark, the company insists. “More than a sharp compendium of clapbacks, ‘Shade’ is a touchstone to an era of greater integrity in our politics,” it said.

Souza’s Instagram account is a running commentary on the Trump presidency, though many of his posts don’t even mention Trump by name.

Sometimes his critiques are more overt. Recently, when it was reported that a Trump staffer discounted congressional opposition by Sen. John McCain, saying the Arizona Republican who is fighting brain cancer would be “dead soon,” Souza posted an image of Obama and McCain. “President Obama would certainly never have tolerated a deplorable comment against John McCain by a commissioned officer on his staff,” he wrote.

“During the past year, I have been as distressed as anyone about the lies emanating from the current administration,” Souza said in the release. He said that after he started using his Instagram account to “throw shade” at the current White House, he was “inspired” by the reaction.

Souza’s last book, “Obama: An Intimate Portrait,” was a New York Times bestseller.