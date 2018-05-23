

A wooden board covers a sinkhole on the North Lawn of the White House, just outside the press briefing room. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

The recent spate of torrential rain in Washington hasn’t just dampened the city’s patio-drinking plans, it also opened a sinkhole on the White House lawn.

Of course, the visual of a gaping chasm in the earth outside the executive mansion arrived like a gift to the wags of Twitter, who found all kinds of metaphors and riffed away.

There were many “drain the swamp jokes,” naturally.

And the opportunity for puns and wordplay was irresistible.

Voice of America’s Steve Herman tweeted a picture of the hole after it had finally been boarded up. It was “a cover-up,” the reporter declared.

Ariel Edwards-Levy of HuffPost called it “ground breaking news.”

a sinkhole near the white house?



that's ground breaking news — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) May 22, 2018

Yes, the sinkhole has its own Twitter handle.

waiting for the official proclamation of today as sinkhole de mayo — White House Sinkhole (@RealWHSinkhole) May 22, 2018

George Takei had theories:

So a sinkhole has opened up on the White House lawn. God was asked whether He would stop it from swallowing the whole building, but He responded, “The Trumps are in my thoughts and prayers.” — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 22, 2018

That sinkhole at the White House? It’s from Trump excavating the grounds after Joe Biden said he hid Obama’s birth certificate there. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 23, 2018

Others imagined the sinkhole was related to another favorite meme, #freemelania.

Y'all! Melania's trying to tunnel out.#sinkhole — Ridley Parson (@P_Rid) May 22, 2018

And plenty of people noted that another sinkhole had appeared on Trump property a year ago.

Exactly One Year After a #Sinkhole Opened Up Outside Mar-a-Lago, One Appears on the White House Lawn https://t.co/gGh1s5UkaE pic.twitter.com/owa1BcW8AK — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) May 22, 2018

One year ago a #sinkhole appeared in front of Mar-a-Lago and now another #sinkhole has appeared on the White House front lawn.

Is this Jared creating a secret back-channel to Hell for the #TrumpCrimeFamily ? — Edan Clay 🌊 (@EdanClay) May 22, 2018

The White House sinkhole even called the Mar-a-Lago one its “natural di-sister,” because puns.

Happy one year anniversary to my natural di-sister The Mar-A-Lago Sinkhole, who came to be exactly a year before I did.



No, seriously.

May 22, 2017.https://t.co/9Wv1xpyx1G — The White House Sinkhole 🕳 (@WHsinkhole) May 23, 2018

And much was made of its location — just outside the press briefing room.

It's also conveniently close to the press briefing room. Coincidence? https://t.co/gAgoYXxLFK — Paul Farhi (@farhip) May 22, 2018