

Stormy Daniels, alongside her attorney Michael Avenatti, right, receives a key to the city of West Hollywood from Mayor John Duran, left, on May 23. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

Stormy Daniels is a hero — at least in the eyes of the people of West Hollywood. Residents and fans crowded Santa Monica Boulevard on Wednesday to see the adult-film star (nee Stephanie Clifford) be presented with a key to the city.

WeHo Mayor John Duran presided over the ceremony held Wednesday outside of sex-toy shop Chi Chi LaRue (naturally), and dubbed May 23 as Stormy Daniels Day. The city government shared a Facebook post explaining the choice to honor Daniels, who has alleged she had an affair with President Trump and was paid to keep it quiet.

“In these politically tumultuous times, Stormy Daniels has proven herself to be a profile in courage by speaking truth to power even under threats to her safety and extreme intimidation from the current Administration,” it says.

Daniels showed up in a cutout black bodycon dress to accept the honor.

“I’m not really sure what the key opens,” Daniels said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “I hope it’s the wine cellar.”

Daniels’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, now a bona fide celeb in his own right, came along for the ceremony. He later tweeted about the fete, using Trump’s own catchphrase to troll him: “Thank you @WeHoCity @JohnDuran for a tremendous @stormydaniels Day and a great event! The crowd was YUGE! ”