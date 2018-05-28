Ivanka Trump’s carefully curated social-media feeds — filled with glossy, ad-ready images of a perfect family and professional life — have yet again provoked critics of her father’s administration. On Sunday, they pounced when the first daughter/presidential adviser posted a photo on Twitter and Instagram that, under most circumstances, would produce nothing but “likes” and “#goals”: It depicted the former fashion model wearing a breezy floral sundress, holding her youngest son in her arms. The little boy is wearing printed pajamas, his mother a tender smile, and the two are touching foreheads. She captioned it “My [heart emoji].”

But the sweet family moment wasn’t shared under normal circumstances. Critics immediately jumped on the juxtaposition of the post with the news and images of migrant families being separated by immigration agents, with outrage growing over the United States losing track of almost 1,500 children taken from their parents.

MSNBC host Joy Reid responded quickly. “You’d almost never know her father’s administration, to which she is an adviser, was brutally separating migrant children from their asylum-seeking parents and lost track of 1,500 of them…” she tweeted.

Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt delivered a satire-dripping affirmation. “Isn’t it the just the best to snuggle your little one — knowing exactly where they are, safe in your arms?” he wrote. “It’s the best. The BEST. Right, Ivanka? Right?”

In the last week, anger over the treatment of children at the U.S.-Mexico border has reached a boil, with hashtags like #wherearethechildren circulating on social media. Rallies are being planned for this week, and the political fallout prompted President Trump to blame Democrats for his policies.

It wasn’t the first time one of Ivanka Trump’s photos has prompted critics to accuse her of being tone deaf: Last year, she shared a snap of herself and husband/fellow White House adviser Jared Kushner, decked out in black-tie finery as they prepared to attend the exclusive Alfalfa Club’s annual dinner, while protests over her father’s ban on refugees erupted around the country.