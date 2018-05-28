

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton is betting on the Caps. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Most of Washington is rooting for the Capitals as they vie for the Stanley Cup against the Las Vegas Golden Knights. But D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton has a little skin in the game — she’s got a friendly wager going with Rep. Dina Titus, her colleague from Nevada.

And this one differs from the usual bets among lawmakers: In addition to the usual home-district goodies at stake, the Democrats have each put a bit of local activism on the line. If the Caps win, Titus and her staff will don D.C. statehood T-shirts, but if the Golden Knights best them, Norton and her staff promise to make “a comparable show of opposition” to the proposed Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository outside Las Vegas.

“Unfortunately, D.C. and Las Vegas both know what it is like to have the federal government trample on you, here in D.C. by interfering with local laws and in Nevada by imposing nuclear waste in the state, both without local consent,” Norton said in a news release in which she thanked Titus for co-sponsoring her bill to grant D.C. statehood. “Count on D.C. to be with Las Vegas against dumping nuclear waste on you, even if we part company and win the Stanley Cup.”

But it wouldn’t be a rivalry without the trash-talk now, would it? Norton concluded: “Get ready to wear that shirt, Dina!”