

The home was built in 1999. (Homevisit)

Want to feel poor? A new listing set the record for the most expensive home to ever hit the Washington-area market. All you need is $62.95 million.

The gigantic 48,900-square-foot residence, aptly dubbed “The Falls” for its location right over McLean’s Great Falls Park, was previously owned by the late James Kimsey, a local business executive who co-founded AOL.

Kimsey built the stately residence, which boasts an infinity pool and spa that overlook the Potomac River, and a garage with a capacity for 30 cars, in 1999. He called the estate home until he died in 2016. The property also has a smaller guest home known as “The Marden House,” which was designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1959 and sits adjacent to the main house.

There have already been several inquiries about the property, which hit the market as a private, exclusive listing through TTR Sotheby’s International Realty on Friday, according to Mark C. Lowham, a listing agent for the residence along with Russell A. Firestone III.

But who can even afford a residence of that caliber? Lowham said they’re expecting most interest to come from the global market.

“The Falls and other iconic Washington estates are capturing the attention of international buyers and affluent individuals from across the United States who want to have a meaningful presence in the nation’s capital,” he said.

Kimsey’s former AOL business partner Steve Case put his historic estate up for grabs last year; it was also the most expensive listing at the time it hit the market for $49.5 million.

The home looks over Great Falls Park in McLean, Va. (Homevisit)



The home is listed for $62 million. (Homevisit)



James Kimsey’s home in Mclean, Va. (Sean Shanahan)



Kimsey resided in the home until he passed away in 2016. Homevisit)



A wine room. (Homevisit)



The Kimsey family is selling the estate. (Homevisit)