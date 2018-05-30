

First lady Melania Trump announces her initiatives during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 7. (Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/REX)

Melania Trump wants us to know she’s all right, okay? After being out of the public view for 20 days — during which she underwent a medical procedure to treat what was referred to as a benign kidney condition — Trump on Wednesday sought to tamp down theories that have been circulating about her absence.

I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018

Melania Trump last appeared in public on May 10, standing alongside her husband at Joint Base Andrews as the couple greeted three Americans who had been released from prison in North Korea. On May 14, the White House announced that she had undergone a successful embolization procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Though medical experts have said that type of treatment typically requires only a night’s hospitalization, the first lady remained in the hospital for five nights and has not appeared in public since. She has tweeted several times, and her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham has said Trump has attended meetings with members of her East Wing staff.

Grisham and the West Wing have declined to say when the first lady might reemerge, and others, including second lady Karen Pence, have stepped in for some of the first lady’s usual duties.

On Wednesday, as Trump tweeted the reassurance about her health and whereabouts, the White House was hosting a sports and fitness day, with Olympic and pro athletes and public-health officials gathered to stress the importance of physical activity. The activities were happening on the South Lawn, just outside the windows of the East Wing, where Melania Trump’s offices are.

Melania Trump, who kicked off an initiative aimed at children’s well-being, wasn’t there — but Ivanka Trump, the first daughter and a White House adviser, was.