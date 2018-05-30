

Jack White put on a surprise concert for students at Woodrow Wilson High School on May 30, 2018. (David James Swanson)

Hey isn’t that … Jack White, putting on a surprise concert for local kids Wednesday? Students at Woodrow Wilson High School in the District had quite a shock when they filed into the school atrium for lunch Wednesday and found the musician rocking out.

The White Stripes frontman had contacted Principal Kimberly Martin a few days ago to request permission to put on a free pop-up show for the kids, but Martin kept it a secret from even the faculty until the morning of.

White’s band set up while the kids were in class and started playing immediately at 11:45 a.m., when the students were released for lunch. They jammed until about 12:30.

students at Woodrow Wilson High School just got treated to a free Jack White concert. @thirdmanrecords pic.twitter.com/bgWW3rzQ3T — emily sullivan (@emilyasullivan) May 30, 2018

“They were dancing and having quite a time,” Martin said of the students. “They definitely knew the music.” Martin said the kids were initially a bit standoffish and unsure of how to react, but then White “called them towards him, and the kids just rushed him.”

According to Twitter, the faculty was having a good time, as well.

“Jack White is here. And the teachers are AMPED,” a Wilson educator tweeted.

Jack white is here. And the teachers are AMPED. — J.Mc. (@JenifaTaughtMe) May 30, 2018

An envious parent shared a video of the concert on Twitter alongside the caption: “‘Oh hey dad, Jack White is performing in the atrium at school today…’ #huh? #wilsonhs.”

"Oh hey dad, Jack White is performing in the atrium at school today..." #huh? #wilsonhs pic.twitter.com/CWDA2YGsVH — paul schwartzman (@paulschwartzman) May 30, 2018

White is in town for a two-night stint at the Anthem (his first performance was Tuesday night; the second is Wednesday). The rocker was also spotted taking in an Orioles-Nationals game Monday at Camden Yards. His hit “Seven Nation Army” played over the speakers as he cheered from the grandstand.