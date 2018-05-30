Hey isn’t that … Jack White, putting on a surprise concert for local kids Wednesday? Students at Woodrow Wilson High School in the District had quite a shock when they filed into the school atrium for lunch Wednesday and found the musician rocking out.
The White Stripes frontman had contacted Principal Kimberly Martin a few days ago to request permission to put on a free pop-up show for the kids, but Martin kept it a secret from even the faculty until the morning of.
White’s band set up while the kids were in class and started playing immediately at 11:45 a.m., when the students were released for lunch. They jammed until about 12:30.
“They were dancing and having quite a time,” Martin said of the students. “They definitely knew the music.” Martin said the kids were initially a bit standoffish and unsure of how to react, but then White “called them towards him, and the kids just rushed him.”
According to Twitter, the faculty was having a good time, as well.
“Jack White is here. And the teachers are AMPED,” a Wilson educator tweeted.
An envious parent shared a video of the concert on Twitter alongside the caption: “‘Oh hey dad, Jack White is performing in the atrium at school today…’ #huh? #wilsonhs.”
White is in town for a two-night stint at the Anthem (his first performance was Tuesday night; the second is Wednesday). The rocker was also spotted taking in an Orioles-Nationals game Monday at Camden Yards. His hit “Seven Nation Army” played over the speakers as he cheered from the grandstand.