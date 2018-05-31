

The cast of “Buckwild.” (MTV)

The producers of the hit MTV show “Buckwild,” which followed a group of young West Virginians engaged in “hillbilly high jinks,” are hoping their in-production reboot, “West Virginia Wilder,” will be a hit.

But it’s already getting a thumbs-down in some quarters. Decidedly not a fan? West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, who fired off a complaint letter to the president of Viacom, MTV’s parent company. (For Viacom’s part, the company says neither it nor MTV is involved with the show, which seems to still be in search of a network to air it.)

“After watching the trailer for ‘West Virginia Wilder,’ I feel compelled to speak up on behalf of West Virginia and West Virginians out of a deep sense of concern,” Manchin wrote. “I believe that you can make a compelling show about the people of West Virginia that does not play into vicious stereotypes.”

Manchin noted that his state is struggling with the opioid epidemic and suffering from the highest overdose rate of any state. “Despite these challenges, West Virginians are doing what we always have done — coming together to address this challenge the best we can,” he wrote. He offered to give the folks behind the show a tour and introduce them to “the people I’m proud to call my friends and family” — as well as some of the state’s scenic wonders.

The trailer in question indicates that the showrunners aren’t interested in mountain views but hints it will live up to its billing as a sort of “Jackass”-meets-“Jersey Shore” mash-up, with plenty of stunts (doughnut-holing with a U-Haul! Various contraptions hanging off the backs of trucks!), drinking and drama.

“Buckwild” aired on MTV in 2013 but was canceled after the death of star Shain Gandee from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. Manchin didn’t like that show either, and complained to MTV that the show exploited the young cast and encouraged them to misbehave for better television. “You preyed on young people, coaxed them into displaying shameful behavior — and now you are profiting from it,” Manchin wrote. “That is just wrong.”