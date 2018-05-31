

Gal Gadot. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Hey, isn’t that … “Wonder Woman” star, Gal Gadot, dining Wednesday night at the chic Indian restaurant Rasika West End?

The striking Israeli actress was spotted with a party that included her mom, husband Yaron Varsano and the couple’s two daughters. The family visit to Washington isn’t just about taking in the monuments, though — Gadot is filming scenes for “Wonder Woman 2.” Locations in Georgetown will be backdrops for the film, which is reportedly set in the 1980s.

The Georgetown Metropolitan reported that a film called “Magic Hour” (“Wonder Woman 2’s” working title) would shoot in the neighborhood in June and July.