Glenn Thrush was riding high last summer. The New York Times’s White House reporter scored many insider scoops about President Trump’s White House and was so distinctive (goatee, glasses, fedora) that “Saturday Night Live” parodied him in its Sean Spicer sketches. Better yet, Random House signed Thrush and his Times colleague Maggie Haberman to a fat book contract, reportedly with a six-figure advance for each.

But that was then. In December, after Thrush was accused of workplace misconduct by a former colleague at Politico, the Times suspended him for two months and moved him off the White House beat. Random House dropped Thrush from the project.

And that big advance? Thrush has kept it.

Under terms of the contract with Haberman and Thrush, Random House’s unilateral decision to deep-six Thrush meant he was free to keep the cash he had received for agreeing to write the book.

Thrush isn’t saying much now about what has turned out to be an easy payday. In several conversations, he offered only one on-the-record comment: “I’ve moved on.”

Haberman, meanwhile, still intends to write a book for the publishing house. The only thing left to be determined is . . . just about everything — especially when and with whom she’ll collaborate on a Trump book. She declined to speak about it on the record. Random House editor Andy Ward didn’t return requests for comment.