

Actor Chris Pine attends the Turner Networks 2018 Upfront at One Penn Plaza on May 16 in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Hey, isn’t that … actor Chris Pine, dining with a couple of pals at trendy French brasserie Le Diplomate on Thursday night?

Pine and two pals went all in on classic dishes like oysters and steak frites, a spy tells us. And either no one noticed the blue-eyed “Star Trek” star or Washington just knows how to play it cool — it seemed no fellow diners approached the party during the meal.

Pine is in town for the filming of “Wonder Woman 2,” which is expected at various locations around Washington in the summer — so selfie-seekers still might get their chance. Pine’s love interest in the superhero franchise, Gal Gadot, who plays the titular Amazonian princess, has also been spotted around the city this week.