

From left, Redskins player Josh Norman, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington chief executive Gabrielle Webster, Redskins player Vernon Davis and Decades nightclub owner Antonis Karagounis at the annual White Party on June 2 in Washington. (Travis Vaughn)

Hey isn’t that … about 25 Washington Redskins players (and an additional 250 of their closest pals) cheering on fellow District sports team, the Washington Capitals, on Saturday night?

But it wasn’t your typical sports bar affair. Redskins players Josh Norman and Vernon Davis revived former player Pierre Garcon’s annual charity bash, hosting an all-white attire party this weekend at Decades nightclub to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington and Norman’s Starz24 Foundation.

There was a live auction, which included normal fare, such as signed jerseys, and the not-so-normal: A few of Davis’s own original paintings sold, and before bidding closed, one unique item was added to the goody bag — a two-step with Norman. Norman, a runner-up on the past season’s “Dancing With The Stars: Athletes,” and the winning bidder slow-danced on the spot.

Later in the evening, when the Caps, who are currently competing in the Stanley Cup finals, scored their last goal and their “W” was clinched, Davis grabbed the microphone and screamed “CAAAAAPSSSS!!!” as the crowd went wild.