

Halcyon chief executive Kate Goodall is lifted up by staff members during a finale thank-you song set to the tune of “Time of My Life.” (Tony Powell)

Washington society came out to raise more than $650,000 for Halcyon on Friday at the local arts and business incubator’s annual awards night, held this year at Washington National Cathedral. The evening honored filmmaker Lee Daniels; Mitchell J. Landrieu, the former mayor of New Orleans; and Shinola founder Tom Kartsotis. More than 450 people attended the ceremony, including local boldfacers Mark and Sally Ein, Reggie Van Lee, Bob Hisaoka and Annie Totah. Perhaps the night’s biggest surprise came from the Halcyon staff, who performed a thank-you song to the tune of “Time of My Life” (from the film “Dirty Dancing”) complete with that famous ending lift, with Halcyon chief executive Kate Goodall boosted in the air.



The 2018 Halcyon Awards were held Friday at Washington National Cathedral in Washington. (Tony Powell)



From left, Sachiko Kuno, the founder of Halcyon, with Mark and Sally Ein at the Halcyon Awards. (Tony Powell)



From left, Stephen Hayes, the Halcyon arts fellow who designed the 2018 Halcyon Award sculptures, filmmaker Lee Daniels and Halcyon chief executive Kate Goodall. (Tony Powell)