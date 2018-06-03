Washington society came out to raise more than $650,000 for Halcyon on Friday at the local arts and business incubator’s annual awards night, held this year at Washington National Cathedral. The evening honored filmmaker Lee Daniels; Mitchell J. Landrieu, the former mayor of New Orleans; and Shinola founder Tom Kartsotis. More than 450 people attended the ceremony, including local boldfacers Mark and Sally Ein, Reggie Van Lee, Bob Hisaoka and Annie Totah. Perhaps the night’s biggest surprise came from the Halcyon staff, who performed a thank-you song to the tune of “Time of My Life” (from the film “Dirty Dancing”) complete with that famous ending lift, with Halcyon chief executive Kate Goodall boosted in the air.
