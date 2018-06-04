

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. in 2013 and 2016, respectively. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Recent reports suggest that the rumors of romance swirling around Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle could be legit.

Speculation began in May that the duo were an item, according to Page Six. And last week, the TV personality was spotted heading into the Grill, a Manhattan restaurant, with Trump filing in behind shortly after, the Daily Mail reported. A restaurant patron tweeted that “Donald Trump Jr is 2 tables away with Kimberly Guilfoyle,” shortly before posting a photo with the first son.

Donald Trump Jr is 2 tables away with Kimberly Guilfoyle. Lol — Liam Ward (@TheLakeBeast) May 31, 2018

For the clout pic.twitter.com/q8zHjpBz5U — Liam Ward (@TheLakeBeast) May 31, 2018

Page Six claimed that the rumored couple later hit up the club Omar at Vaucluse, where they were allegedly seen holding hands.

Vanessa Trump, to whom Trump Jr. has been married since 2005, filed for divorce in March. The news of the divorce went public as rumors alleging a past affair between DJT and pop singer Aubrey O’Day heightened in the media.

Guilfoyle, who has been married twice previously, has also been linked to ex-Trump staffer Anthony Scaramucci.

The Trump Organization and Fox News did not immediately respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment.