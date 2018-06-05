

Then-Rep. Aaron Schock (R-Ill.) speaks to reporters in Peoria, Ill., on Feb. 6, 2015. (Seth Perlman/AP)

Hey, isn’t that … former “Ripped Representative” Aaron Schock getting his early-morning workout on in the District?

Schock, dubbed “America’s Fittest Congressman” by Men’s Health magazine in 2011, was spotted at Barry’s Bootcamp in Dupont Circle on Monday morning by a regular. The 37-year-old former politician, who’s facing corruption charges tied to redecorating his Hill offices in the style of “Downton Abbey,” among other perks, completed the high-intensity interval training in gray Lululemon shorts and no shirt.

The Republican from Illinois “looked like he’s muscled up even more,” according to our spy. Schock, we’re told, kept pace with the rest of the class, and a few of his fellow gym rats recognized him. Michelle Obama frequents the same studio.

Schock was also spotted later Monday around his old stomping grounds, dining at the Capitol Hill Club, according to the Hill. We last saw Schock in town in 2016 grabbing a cocktail at Fiola Mare in Georgetown.