

Gal Gadot, left, and Lynda Carter attend the Los Angeles premiere of “Wonder Woman” in 2017. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Hey, isn’t that … Gal Gadot, who’s in town filming the “Wonder Woman” sequel, having a casual dinner at the Peacock Cafe in Georgetown Monday night?

The actress, who plays the titular superhero, was off-duty chic in sandals, white skinny jeans and a summery T-shirt, a spy says. Gadot was with a small party, per our source, and was friendly with other patrons (she walked her young daughter around the restaurant a bit). Clearly, she’s getting to know the town’s restaurant scene (she was spotted last week at Rasika West End).

Meanwhile, the OG Wonder Woman, Potomac resident Lynda Carter — who famously played the Amazonian princess on the long-running TV show — has been spotted out and about, too: Carter is a massive Caps fan and has been seen rocking the red at Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup finals. The team’s official Twitter account posted a video Monday night of Carter — wearing a jersey over a stylish upturned-collared blouse — cheering them on. “The Original #WonderWoman is back for Game 4!” was the caption. “@RealLyndaCarter is the best.”