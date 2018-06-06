

Cynthia Nixon speaks on stage during Teen Vogue Summit 2018 in New York City on June 2. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

Paging all Mirandas: Those who identified with Cynthia Nixon’s Type-A “Sex and the City” character can now suit up on the actress turned gubernatorial candidate’s website, thanks to new additions to the wannabe pol’s campaign-merchandise shop.

“I’m a Miranda and I’m voting for Cynthia” is emblazoned on a T-shirt and tote bag.

“I’m a Miranda Future Governor of New York,” reads another toddler-size tee.

The SATC-themed merch was designed, according to Nixon’s website, by the popular Instagram account @everyoutfitonsatc, which obsessively chronicles the sometimes far-out fashions featured on the HBO show. The line commemorates Wednesday’s 20th (eek) anniversary of the show’s debut.

Nixon has capitalized on her connections to the beloved show, with co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis endorsing her. Nixon is seeking the 15,000 petition signatures needed to get on the Democratic primary ballot in September.