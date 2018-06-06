

Chef José Andrés speaks at the Town & Country Philanthropy Summit on May 9, 2018, in New York City. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Town & Country)

By now, everyone knows Trump and José Andrés have beef. But that is not stopping the celebrity chef from constantly reminding us.

Andrés’s name is becoming synonymous with stunts that troll the president (using food, naturally).

After Trump announced the White House would ax the Super Bowl victory celebration for the Philadelphia Eagles, Andrés took to Twitter to promote an alternative: free food at his new Georgetown restaurant, American Eats Tavern, for Eagles fans who traveled to the District.

“People of Philadelphia!” the tweet began. “@Eagles if you are in @washingtondc stop by @AmericaEatsTvrn in Georgetown! The way to celebrate America is loving each other. And not creating non existent fights. If you came to WH celebration stop at the bar tell the bartender, and food is on me! #USA.”

People of Philadelphia! @Eagles if you are in @washingtondc stop by @AmericaEatsTvrn in Georgetown! The way to celebrate America is loving each other. And not creating non existent fights. If you came to WH celebration stop at the bar tell the bartender, and food is on me! #USA https://t.co/spDUdqQHUN — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) June 5, 2018

The Eagles, per tradition, were scheduled to visit the White House on Tuesday, but the president released a statement Monday that the team was “unable to come” because “they disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the national anthem” (a.k.a. he rescinded their invitation). The statement continued: “The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better.”

One could argue that some Eagles players are better than no Eagles players, but instead, Trump opted to hold a “Celebration of America” event. As for those who made the trek down to the nation’s capital to support their champs? Enter Andrés (though it is unclear how many fans took the celebrity chef up on his offer).

Andrés has used his food plenty of times to make political statements throughout his public spat with the president, which revolves around a lawsuit Trump filed against Andrés in 2015. The case has since been settled, but hard feelings seem to linger.

Along with many colorful tweets, Andrés, a Spanish immigrant, has expressed his disdain for Trump via free food offerings.

As well as providing meals to Eagles fans, the award-winning chef tweeted Tuesday he would be cooking up goodies to raise money for the people of Guatemala at an event Wednesday. He invited Trump to the event and suggested the prez express sympathy on behalf of America for the people affected by the volcanic eruption.

Mr. Trump Wednesday we have more than 4K people coming to our street party to raise money for @WCKitchen join us Sir!

And by the way don’t forget the people of Guatemala!...a nice word from you on behalf of all Americans will be a nice gesture.... https://t.co/nj8dKkhUaV — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) June 5, 2018

In March, Andrés served sandwiches and drinks for student activists at the March for Our Lives anti-gun rally.

One of my restaurants Think Food Tank on Navy Memorial will be dedicated to provide free sandwiches, drinks etc for those students in need of a meal! Friday/Saturday. More info coming soon...@AMarch4OurLives https://t.co/yyoi9HQajW — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) March 10, 2018

In January, he offered free meals at any of his restaurants for members of the media who won one of Trump’s proposed “Fake News Awards.”

To all the winners for Mondays’s Dishonest and Corrupt Media Awards of @realdonaldtrump I want to contribute with lunch on me in any of my restaurants as a reward.... https://t.co/LuCkd0c1pG — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) January 7, 2018

During the dispute over who was in charge of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in November — the nominated Leandra English, or Trump pick Mick Mulvaney — Andrés allowed CFPB workers who were dealing with two bosses simultaneously to drink free at any of his D.C. restaurants.

@CFPB team members! i know is confusing. To have two bosses? Please bring a proof you work there to any of our DC restaurants and first drink is on us... — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) November 27, 2017

The chef really made headlines in October by leading relief efforts in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. He provided hot meals to residents and the National Guard and was sure to call out the Trump administration for its lack of assistance.