By now, everyone knows Trump and José Andrés have beef. But that is not stopping the celebrity chef from constantly reminding us.
Andrés’s name is becoming synonymous with stunts that troll the president (using food, naturally).
After Trump announced the White House would ax the Super Bowl victory celebration for the Philadelphia Eagles, Andrés took to Twitter to promote an alternative: free food at his new Georgetown restaurant, American Eats Tavern, for Eagles fans who traveled to the District.
“People of Philadelphia!” the tweet began. “@Eagles if you are in @washingtondc stop by @AmericaEatsTvrn in Georgetown! The way to celebrate America is loving each other. And not creating non existent fights. If you came to WH celebration stop at the bar tell the bartender, and food is on me! #USA.”
The Eagles, per tradition, were scheduled to visit the White House on Tuesday, but the president released a statement Monday that the team was “unable to come” because “they disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the national anthem” (a.k.a. he rescinded their invitation). The statement continued: “The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better.”
One could argue that some Eagles players are better than no Eagles players, but instead, Trump opted to hold a “Celebration of America” event. As for those who made the trek down to the nation’s capital to support their champs? Enter Andrés (though it is unclear how many fans took the celebrity chef up on his offer).
Andrés has used his food plenty of times to make political statements throughout his public spat with the president, which revolves around a lawsuit Trump filed against Andrés in 2015. The case has since been settled, but hard feelings seem to linger.
Along with many colorful tweets, Andrés, a Spanish immigrant, has expressed his disdain for Trump via free food offerings.
As well as providing meals to Eagles fans, the award-winning chef tweeted Tuesday he would be cooking up goodies to raise money for the people of Guatemala at an event Wednesday. He invited Trump to the event and suggested the prez express sympathy on behalf of America for the people affected by the volcanic eruption.
In March, Andrés served sandwiches and drinks for student activists at the March for Our Lives anti-gun rally.
In January, he offered free meals at any of his restaurants for members of the media who won one of Trump’s proposed “Fake News Awards.”
During the dispute over who was in charge of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in November — the nominated Leandra English, or Trump pick Mick Mulvaney — Andrés allowed CFPB workers who were dealing with two bosses simultaneously to drink free at any of his D.C. restaurants.
The chef really made headlines in October by leading relief efforts in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. He provided hot meals to residents and the National Guard and was sure to call out the Trump administration for its lack of assistance.