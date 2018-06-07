

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. (Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Hey, isn’t that … Ivanka Trump and her husband and fellow White House official, Jared Kushner, on Wednesday night at Chez Billy Sud?

The first daughter, wearing a red polka-dot printed dress, was with two other people at the cozy French bistro in Georgetown, per a fellow diner. Kushner, our spy says, was spotted briefly, but he apparently had other dinner plans. He was later among the guests at the White House for President Trump’s first iftar — the meal that breaks the day-long fast for observant Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan.

Unlike their homebody of a boss/father/FIL, the power couple have been known to dine at Washington’s chicer restaurants.