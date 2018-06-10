

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, left, and center Nicklas Backstrom hoist the Stanley Cup as the team arrives at Dulles International Airport on Friday, a day after sealing its victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Hey, isn’t that … a group of hard-partying Washington Capitals, capping their epic weekend of Stanley Cup celebrations at Cafe Milano on Saturday night?

The group, led by the cup-cradling Alex Ovechkin, posed for pictures with fans — including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, in casual-chic dress, who happened to be at the Georgetown hot spot — and ended up behind the bar with magnums of champagne.

Alex Ovechkin and the Caps taking pictures with Ivanka Trump at Cafe Milano. Safe to say the Caps will be going to the White House? pic.twitter.com/iFbtlBCTvS — 6'7-Eleven Inches (@LeBandz_James) June 10, 2018

The scene, with champagne flying and the jubilant players in T-shirts and baseball caps, was slightly more boisterous than your typical Saturday-evening crowd at Milano might expect. Not that the power diners minded: Ovi and Co. led the well-heeled crowd in a boisterous rendition of “We Are the Champions.” To follow the team’s rollicking weekend of celebration (tattoos! swimming in fountains!), check out our colleagues’ recap at the Sports Bog here.