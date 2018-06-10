

Lauren Weisberger at the book party for her new novel, “When Life Gives You Lululemons,” on Friday (Joy Asico for Bethesda Row)

“It’s not every book signing I get to drink a mimosa,” Lauren Weisberger said, sipping her drink as she watched fans snap selfies with props designed to mimic the cover of her new novel.

The author of the best-selling “The Devil Wears Prada” took over Bethesda Row on Saturday morning to promote her latest project, a sequel titled “When Life Gives you Lululemons.”

And Lululemon (the unofficial uniform of the ladies of suburbia) there was. Weisberger hosted a yoga class for a slew of about 120 people, all decked out in their best athleisure, before signing books for fans.



Book party attendees took part in a yoga class before Weisberger signed copies of “When Life Gives You Lululemons.” (Joy Asico for Bethesda Row)

In “Lululemons,” part of which is set in Bethesda, Weisberger takes readers into the life of grown-up Emily, the it-girl magazine assistant depicted perfectly by Emily Blunt in the 2006 movie adaptation of “Prada.”

“She is my most favorite character I’ve ever written,” Weisberger says of Emily, who, in the new book, has left her career at the fashion glossy “Runway” for the wilds of suburbia. “She says whatever I’m thinking that I can’t say.”

Loyal fans, fret not — cult favorite character Miranda Priestly, the fictional version of Vogue’s Anna Wintour, returns in “Lululemons.” No word on how Wintour feels about that, however.

“We don’t have a relationship,” Weisberger said of Wintour, for whom she spent a year working as an assistant, although she admitted she would be curious to hear Wintour’s opinion of how she’s portrayed in the book series.

“It would be fun,” Weisberger said, before picturing how it might actually go down. “Or maybe not.”