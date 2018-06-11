

Robin Wright in Season 6 of “House of Cards.” (David Giesbrecht/Netflix)

We’re definitely in the post-Kevin Spacey era, folks: Netflix on Sunday released images giving viewers a sneak peek of the upcoming season of political thriller “House of Cards,” which was reworked when star Kevin Spacey got booted from the show last fall after a number of men accused him of sexual harassment and assault. Annnd the photos came out just as the Tonys were airing on Sunday night — an awards show that Spacey hosted a year earlier, before his scandal.

“House of Cards” writers wrote out Spacey, who had played the scheming President Frank Underwood on the moody drama, for the show’s sixth and final season, which will shift its focus to Underwood’s wife, played by Robin Wright. (Not too hard of an adjustment, since Wright’s character had taken over her husband’s Oval Office perch at the end of last season.)

The pics show President Claire Underwood on set, looking ultra-presidential — in one, she wears a navy suit with a high neckline (no more sexy sheaths?). But they raise more questions than they answer, which is the point of such teasers, right? Like, is the person opening the door behind her a production assistant or a character? And what’s in those briefing books on her Oval Office desk? (FYI, it looks like a copy of the Resolute Desk.)

We’ll simply have to wait, just as Wright did to get top billing: Production of the show, which is based outside Baltimore, wrapped last month, and Netflix has yet to announce when the season will premiere.