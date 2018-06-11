

CNN’s Brianna Keilar gave birth Friday to a boy. (Courtesy of CNN)

CNN senior Washington correspondent Brianna Keilar and her husband, Army Lt. Col. Fernando Lujan, welcomed a baby boy on Friday.

Antonio Allen Martinez Lujan arrived just early enough to catch his parents by surprise, per a CNN rep — Lujan, 41, was in Japan when Keilar, 37, went into labor, but he still managed to get home in time (albeit with only 40 minutes to spare) for the big moment.

It’s the first child for the couple, who wed in 2016. Lujan has an older son, Teddy Lujan, who we’re told was “was very excited to meet the former bump known as ‘baby.’”