

Chris Pine as Steve Trevor in “Wonder Woman 1984.” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Practice your best selfie face: Filming of the “Wonder Woman” sequel is now underway in the District and surrounding areas.

Multiple fan sightings of the movie’s cast and sets over the last few weeks have drummed up some major hoopla for “Wonder Woman 1984,” so we’re here to tell you everything we know about how production is unfolding in the DMV.

Who’s here?

The dreamy Chris Pine, SNL legend Kristen Wiig and, of course, the Israeli goddess known as Gal Gadot, have all been spotted. People around D.C. have witnessed the stars dining out and walking around in recent weeks, especially near the Dupont, Georgetown and Adams Morgan neighborhoods.

I WANT 2 CRY IT'S GAL GADOT & CHRIS PINE pic.twitter.com/vHNlKTbbze — Aria (@AriaBananaa) June 13, 2018

A Twitter user snapped a video of Gadot and Pine shooting scenes on June 13 at what appeared to be the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden.

A tipster tells us he caught a glimpse of Wiig, sporting a pixie cut, at 6 p.m. on June 11 on the corner of Florida and T Streets NW. The actress, who plays the film’s villain, Cheetah, was with an unidentified man.

Gadot, the film’s leading lady, took in a dinner at Georgetown’s Peacock cafe on June 4, and at Rasika West End, a favorite of Javanka’s, on May 30.

Pine, who plays the role of Steve Trevor in the franchise, had a low-key dinner on May 31 at French joint Le Diplomate.

Where are they filming?

While some scenes have already been shot, it appears the major chunk of filming began Wednesday, between Wisconsin Ave. NW and M St. NW, and Water St. NW and K St. NW.

Producers are recreating vintage hot spots around the district for “Wonder Woman 1984,” which is — duh — set in the 1980s, decades after the events in the first movie occur (in 1917, to be exact).

Many Georgetown residents took to social media to express their pleasure at seeing Commander Salamander, a punk shop that closed its doors for the last time in 2010, return to the neighborhood landscape. Crown City Productions, the team behind the superhero film, temporarily recreated the iconic storefront up the street from its original location.

An empty storefront in my old work neighborhood just got converted into a Commander Salamander, a defunct store chain from my misspent youth circa 1984. Also, #WonderWoman2 is filming in DC soon.



Thanks to pal, @essamchalf for use of the photos. pic.twitter.com/zOpiz7Hrjl — Devon Sanders (@devonsanders) June 9, 2018

yessss... I Totally forgot about Commander Salamander 😩”That use to be the store✨ the merch was Lit — CallMeNAE (@R3b3lliousSoul) June 13, 2018

Filmmakers are also breathing new life into the defunct Landmark Mall in Alexandria for filming purposes, according to Washington Business Journal. Director Patty Jenkins tweeted out the film’s first promotional images on June 13, including one featuring Pine in the reimagined shopping center.

Virginia talent agency Marinella Hume Casting released a call out for vintage cars on their Facebook page on May 30. Twitter users shared images of old-school vehicles parked around Landmark Mall in the days following.

(1/2) Landmark Mall being set up for #WonderWoman2 shoot (📸:vanzekin018 on Instagram). pic.twitter.com/V0xt3RQJLv — Wonder Woman 2 (@WonderWomanHQ) June 9, 2018

Other filming has taken place briefly across Washington. It appears some scenes were shot by the U.S. Treasury building on June 12.

How will this affect me?

It probably won’t, unless you live in Georgetown.

Production studio Crown City Pictures delivered Georgetown residents a letter informing them that road closures and parking advisories would be in effect June 13, 14 and July 1.

Expect detours between 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wisconsin Avenue NW from M Street to P Street on Thursday, and others to pop up as filming continues throughout the summer. And if you can’t catch a sight of the stars in person, you’ll have to wait to check out the movie when it hits theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.