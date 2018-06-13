

Rudy Giuliani dined with his son on Tuesday night at a Georgetown restaurant. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Hey, isn’t that … Vice President Pence and one of President Trump’s lawyers, Rudy Giuliani, dining with separate parties on Tuesday night at Cafe Milano?

Pence joined a group ensconced in a private room on the main floor (he got applause as he left for his waiting car), while Giuliani seemed to enjoy the attention from fellow diners, a spy tells us. The former New York mayor was “holding forth” amid a group that included his son, Andrew, who is a White House staffer. Both men have made tabloid headlines of late — the Trump attorney’s wife, Judith Nathan, accused him in a statement to the New York Post earlier that day of having an affair that precipitated the couple’s split (Giuliani denied it). And Andrew Giuliani, 33, had his own West Wing credentials revoked, Axios reported Wednesday, after Chief of Staff John F. Kelly took away his “blue staff pass” giving him access to the West Wing and didn’t follow through on Trump’s request to promote the younger Giuliani to a “special assistant to the president.”

The triple-sighting confirms the Georgetown restaurant’s increasing reputation as the Trump administration’s upscale version of the Peach Pit (though plenty of boldface Dems still frequent it, too).