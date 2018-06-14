

President Trump disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival Wednesday at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Exactly 72 years ago in a hospital in Queens, the baby who would grow up to be President Trump was born. Trump has been known to make a yuuuge deal out of his birthday (past bashes have included elaborate cakes, 15-foot rockets and Pamela Anderson cameos), so it seems fitting that his friends and family would send him only the finest HBD greetings.

Donald Jr. gets bonus points for delivery: He went on his dad’s very favorite show, “Fox & Friends,” with his shout-out. “You’re getting absolutely no presents,” the eldest Trump kid informed his father, via the Fox News camera. “I figured five grandchildren is enough.”

“Happy birthday, Dad!” -@DonaldJTrumpJr shares birthday message for his father pic.twitter.com/2ZgIeoCoEH — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 14, 2018

Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, his second and third kids, respectively, posted old family pictures on social media to mark the moment. “Happy, happy birthday Dad! I love you very much,” Ivanka wrote alongside a picture of herself as a little girl posing at a birthday party with her father. “Wishing you your best year yet!!!”

Happy, happy birthday Dad! I love you very much.

Wishing you your best year yet!!! pic.twitter.com/ejbk28IJHe — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 14, 2018

Eric leaned on exclamation marks, too. “Happy Birthday Dad! It is amazing how far we have all come! We are very proud of you and everything you have accomplished!” he posted, adding some American flag emoji for good measure and a montage of pics.

Happy Birthday Dad! It is amazing how far we have all come! We are very proud of you and everything you have accomplished! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/mB0wvdWaDq — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 14, 2018

Vice President Pence’s wife, Karen, did the equivalent of that thing where you sign your spouse’s name on a card. “Mike and I wish @POTUS Trump a very happy birthday today!” she tweeted.

Mike and I wish @POTUS Trump a very happy birthday today! pic.twitter.com/CafqARwFh5 — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) June 14, 2018

Trump’s Cabinet is always ready to make nice with the boss, so no surprise that some b-day love came from them. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s message was particularly effusive: “I’m humbled to serve under your leadership on behalf of our nation,” he wrote.

Happy birthday, President Trump! Susan and I wish you continued strength and fortitude as you work to advance the interests of the American people. I'm humbled to serve under your leadership on behalf of our nation. pic.twitter.com/9jvdygJRgl — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 14, 2018

But nothing yet from the first lady, we noticed. Not that we’re necessarily expecting it, since the couple isn’t big on social media PDA on big occasions: He didn’t publicly wish her a happy birthday this year and similarly stayed social-media-silent on the subject of his wife on Valentine’s Day, as well as the couple’s anniversary. But Melania Trump last year did post what looked like a hand-calligraphed note on stationery embossed with the presidential seal that read “Happy Birthday Mr. President.”