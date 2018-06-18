

Maulik Pancholy, left, and Glenn Fitzgerald in the play “The Remains” at Studio Theatre. (Teresa Wood)

You know who Maulik Pancholy is. Even if you don’t instantly recognize the 44-year-old actor’s name, chances are you know his face — he played Jonathan, the obsessive assistant on NBC’s “30 Rock” — or you’ve heard his voice — Pancholy was also a regular on the Disney channel cartoon “Phineas and Ferb.” But we’ll forgive you for not knowing everything the actor has going on, because it’s a lot. Currently starring in the Studio Theatre’s “The Remains,” a play about one of the first legally married gay couples who are heading for divorce, Pancholy is also working on a young adult novel, relaunching the anti-bullying campaign he helped start under the Obama administration and supporting New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon. We caught up with Pancholy just a few hours before show time to find out more.

You don’t shy away from politics in your work.

When I first moved to New York, one of the first plays I did was called “Guantanamo: Honor Bound to Defend Freedom.” It was literally letters that inmates had written to their families. Archbishop Desmond Tutu came one night.

Do you ever worry about the effect being outspoken could have on your career? Is that still even a thing?

I don’t at this point. There are certain things that are important to me as a human being that I like to infuse my work with. For “Guantanamo,” I remember growing a beard, and I’m not Muslim so I was doing research and reading books about Islam on the subway on my way to rehearsals, and it was right after 9/11. … For me, it’s important to fight through that and be fearless about the art you’re making, because that’s kind of like the point.

Alec Baldwin recently said he’d win the White House if he ran for president in 2020.

Having worked at the White House [on a commission], I certainly see the importance of experience in the field, and we’re certainly seeing it play out now with someone with no experience. It’s really important. But the field is wide open, and, given the current state of politics, encouraging people to run is a good thing.

But aren’t “Hollywood elites” — like Robert De Niro blasting the president at the Tonys — the big problem? At least according to Trump?

There are a lot of actors that just make an actor’s living. They certainly don’t have golden toilets, so the idea of who’s elite is pretty questionable in terms of that rhetoric. I think that we’re at a really critical time. People need to take a stand, and if it’s in a place where other people think it doesn’t belong, it doesn’t really matter.

The NFL, which banned players from kneeling in protest during the national anthem, clearly disagrees with that.

I’ve heard the argument, “Well, I don’t get the option to do that at work.” And it’s like, “Well, they don’t make you pledge allegiance to the flag every day when you go to work, either.”

Last year you resigned from your position on the Presidential Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Why?

Mostly because the work I was doing was anti-bullying work, and I found it pretty much impossible to go up to an Asian American kid, which includes someone who might be wearing a turban or a Muslim kid, and say “Oh, we can protect you at the White House,” when in fact we had a president who was saying the opposite.

So then how do you feel about first lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best” campaign, which has an anti-bullying component?

I feel like starting at home would be nice.