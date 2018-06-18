Hey, isn’t that . . . Madeleine Albright at Sunday night’s U2 show in the District?
In a classic “things that only happen in D.C.” moment, concertgoers were surprised to spot the former secretary of state seated with the common folk in the stands of Capital One Arena.
The presence of such a grand dame didn’t go unnoticed — band frontman Bono gave Albright a shout-out.
“See Madeleine Albright right in front of you,” Bono crooned during “Beautiful Day,” a song the musical group will frequently use to name-check famous guests at their concerts, according to Twitter users.
The mega-famous band is scheduled to perform a second show in Washington on Monday night — one of their final stops in North America before heading off to Europe to finish their Experience & Innocence tour.