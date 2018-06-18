

Former secretary of state Madeleine Albright participates in a moderated conversation for Georgetown University students, faculty and staff on April 16. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

Hey, isn’t that . . . Madeleine Albright at Sunday night’s U2 show in the District?

In a classic “things that only happen in D.C.” moment, concertgoers were surprised to spot the former secretary of state seated with the common folk in the stands of Capital One Arena.

Dudes! Madeline Albright behind us at @U2! My music & wonky sides very happy tonight. #U2eiTour pic.twitter.com/ykpJxelHh2 — Sameena Kluck (@SameenaKluck) June 18, 2018

The presence of such a grand dame didn’t go unnoticed — band frontman Bono gave Albright a shout-out.

“See Madeleine Albright right in front of you,” Bono crooned during “Beautiful Day,” a song the musical group will frequently use to name-check famous guests at their concerts, according to Twitter users.

Dudes. Bono just namechecked Madeline Albright (sitting right behind me) in”Beautiful Day”—“see Madeline Albright right in front of you!” #U2eiTour pic.twitter.com/4H6ezrAtjx — Sameena Kluck (@SameenaKluck) June 18, 2018

Madeline Albright just made it into a @U2 song. #greatnessland — Chris Peleo-Lazar (@ChrisPeleoLazar) June 18, 2018

The mega-famous band is scheduled to perform a second show in Washington on Monday night — one of their final stops in North America before heading off to Europe to finish their Experience & Innocence tour.