

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser speaks onstage during Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in 2015 in Washington, D.C. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune/Time)

Hey, isn’t that . . . new mom Muriel E. Bowser out with her daughter on Sunday?

Bowser, who welcomed daughter Miranda Elizabeth Bowser last month, was out with her baby on Father’s Day. The mayor, Miranda and an unidentified male guest were spotted having brunch at the Daily Dish in Silver Spring, Md. Several well-wishers stopped by Bowser’s table to congratulate the busy mother, who’s seeking another term as D.C. mayor.

In May, Bowser announced in a statement that she had adopted a baby: “As any new mother would feel — I am thrilled, nervous and looking forward to each and every stage.”