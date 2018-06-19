

Poet Cleo Wade and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for PopSugar Play/Ground; David Paul Morris/Bloomberg News)

Hey, isn’t that . . . Cory Booker at an event featuring Instagram-famous poet Cleo Wade Monday night?

The New Jersey senator dropped by the Politics and Prose bookstore at the Wharf where Wade spearheaded a panel in promotion with her new book, “Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom for A Better Life.” Booker tried to keep a relatively low profile, confining himself to a back section reserved for family and friends, but he didn’t seem to be fooling anyone. According to our spy, most people seemed savvy as to why the famous Dem was there — to support Wade, his rumored girlfriend.

The poet hasn’t publicly confirmed her relationship with Booker, who she said she considers her “family” in an April New York Times profile.

Booker was seen hobnobbing with the other panelists after the discussion — which included Hillary Clinton’s former director of engagement De’Ara Balenger, activist and educator Brittany Packnett and political commentator Symone Sanders — and snapping selfies with event goers as Wade greeted fans.

Those who hung around after the event hoping for some kind of confirmation of Booker and Wade’s relationship were disappointed — the two exited the bookshop separately.