

Bono on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

Hey, isn’t that . . . U2 frontman Bono, meeting up with a bipartisan group of lawmakers and other boldfacers at Capitol Hill speakeasy Harold Black on Wednesday night?

The rocker (black suit; ever-present shades in a purple tint) had spent the day in meetings on Capitol Hill, where he thanked lawmakers for international development and AIDS funding on behalf of his One anti-poverty campaign and pressed leaders to urge the Trump administration to end its policy of separating immigrant families. But a day of lobbying apparently wasn’t enough, and the peripatetic singer, we’re told, held a casual confab afterward to keep making the case for funding foreign assistance programs.

Spotted among the crowd: Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Christopher Coons (D-Del.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.); House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) and Reps. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Ted Yoho (R-Fla.), Kay Granger (R-Tex.) and Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.); NBC’s Andrea Mitchell; and Margaret Brennan of CBS.

U2 performed two shows this week at the Capital One Arena, and both Bono and guitarist the Edge used the stop in Washington for a little moonlighting as lobbyists. (The Edge was on the Hill on Wednesday, too, talking about nutrition and cancer research.)