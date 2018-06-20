

Cal Ripken Jr.’s Reisterstown, Md., house. (Monument Sotheby’s International Realty)

About a month after Cal Ripken Jr. sold his house at auction, the identity of the buyer has surfaced.

[Cal Ripken Jr. sells his multimillion-dollar Maryland estate at auction]

Turns out the highly specific amenities the house boasts (batting cages and a baseball diamond) will be put to use after all, as the new owner of the estate is Orioles player Adam Jones, according to Washington Business Journal.

The outfielder purchased the 8,152-square-foot house, which Ripken and his then-wife, Kelly, built in 1985, for $3,465,000 on May 12 — significantly less than the Ripkens were gunning for when they originally priced the Reisterstown, Md., estate at $12.5 million in 2016.