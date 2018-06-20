

Marcia Gay Harden shared her mother’s struggle with Alzheimer’s disease on Capitol Hill. (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Celeb: Marcia Gay Harden, the “Code Black” star whose mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2011.

Cause: Boosting research for the disease, particularly passing legislation that would create a center at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention devoted to educating health professionals and assisting public health departments across the country.

Scene: A Wednesday hearing at the Senate Aging Committee, where chairwoman Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) sported a boxy suit of purple, the color advocates have adopted. Collins said the ensemble was 15 years old, but she had sworn she would wear it until there were better treatments or a cure. “It’s woefully out of style, and I’m really sick of it,” she lamented. “So let’s get on with the job!”

Harden (in a deep blue dress) shared stories of her mother’s struggle, and ticked off statistics about the disease that she said angered her. “And there is nothing more motivated than a [ticked] off woman,” she said, to laughs.

Sound bite: “Alzheimer’s is an insidious, cowardly disease that needs all of our voices — the voices of families, and elected officials, the voices of our nation to galvanize and find a cure,” Harden said.