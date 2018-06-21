

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.), left, and Bridget Bowman of Roll Call, right, at the Congressional Women’s Softball Game on June 20. (Sarah Polus/The Washington Post)

History was made on two fronts at Wednesday night’s Congressional Women’s Softball Game: For the first time in the charity game’s 10-year run, there was a homer, thanks to Roll Call’s Bridget Bowman. It was also the shortest game ever played.

Womp womp.

The game faced an untimely end when a sudden downpour drenched the field, every spectator and, worst of all, the bowls of toppings at the free ice cream stand, which became a sad pool of colored water riddled with floating white remnants of M&M shells. (And nothing kills a mood quite like soggy sprinkles.)

Within minutes after the heavens opened, the field was completely cleared out, leaving the press team — dubbed the Bad News Babes — with a 5-0 win over the ladies of Congress.



The press team, a.k.a. the Bad News Babes, line up at the Congressional Women’s Softball Game. (Sarah Polus/The Washington Post)

Before everyone got soaked, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Dana Bash of CNN assumed their positions as announcers, bringing their traditional flair.

“The average age of the congressional team is 51,” Klobuchar said into the mic.

“Yeah, but 50 is the new 30,” Bash retorted.

“I wonder if Dana Bash and Amy hang out outside of this,” a spectator mused from the stands.

According to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), there’s a good chance that’s the case.

“We’ve all become girlfriends,” she said of the players. “We have a sisterhood, really.”

Rep. Mia Love (R-Utah), who pitched for Congress, looked every part a pro in knee-high socks emblazoned with her last name and her hair tucked into a baseball cap while chewing gum on the mound. But the biggest standout was Megan Cavanagh. The actress known for playing fan-favorite Marla Hooch in the cult 1992 flick “A League of Their Own,” a film about a group of female ballplayers, threw out one of the game-opening pitches.

Despite the weather not being on their side, the ladies still managed to raise a hefty sum for breast cancer — approximately $320,000 — and bring awareness to young women living with the disease.

“So often young women think they’re invincible,” said Wasserman Schultz, who was diagnosed at age 41. “They don’t think they can get breast cancer. But I’m standing in front of you today as someone who did. . . . Education is a key to survival and that’s a big part of this game.”