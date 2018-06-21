

First lady Melania Trump boards a flight to Texas at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on June 21. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

First lady Melania Trump on Thursday traveled to Texas to speak to children and officials at a shelter for migrant children. “I’m here to learn about your facility,” Trump said, informing the people who run the facility that she wants to “ask you how I can help these children be reunited with their families as quickly as possible.”

But her message was obliterated by a controversy over what appeared to be words emblazoned on the jacket she wore as she boarded the plane for takeoff at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland: “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?”

After photos emerged of the first lady wearing the jacket, which she took off before touring the shelter and meeting with the children, people online quickly compared it to a $39 Zara jacket bearing that phrase. The outrage was immediate, but her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, dismissed the reaction as a distraction. “It’s a jacket,” she said in an email asking what the first lady’s choice meant. “There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe.”

Photos of Trump did not show the full phrase on her coat, and reporters at Joint Base Andrews did not have a full view of it.

Asked whether the first lady’s jacket bore the words “I don’t care,” Grisham responded, “I don’t know.”