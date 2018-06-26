

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is working on a television interview show where he banters with guests about a variety of topics. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Sean Spicer is used to people slinging questions at him. But the former White House press secretary may soon be turning the tables as the host of an in-development talk show where he interviews newsmakers in casual settings.

The show, with the working title of “Sean Spicer’s Common Ground,” will be shopped around to networks and streaming services after the pilot films next month. The deal was first reported by the New York Times.

Spicer says that he plans to invite guests from the realms of politics and pop culture and that the interviews will take place in “bar-like” settings. In a turnaround from his combative performances at the White House lectern (memorably mocked by comedian Melissa McCarthy on “Saturday Night Live”), the former flack says he’s aiming for civility — and maybe even a little fun.

“It’s just sitting around having coffee and beer and recognizing that there’s a better way to have a better conversation,” he said in an interview. No spoilers on a potential guest list, he says, though the Times reported that Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, turned down an appearance.

This is no “My dad’s got a barn — let’s put on a show” affair: Producers include syndicator Debmar-Mercury (“The Wendy Williams Show”) and Pilgrim Media Group (“Kocktails with Khloe”), both of whom are owned by entertainment giant Lionsgate.

Spicer is going for the modern-day pundit’s trifecta: He’s also co-hosting a podcast, “Everything’s Going to Be All Right,” with conservative Katie Pavlich, and has a book due out next month about his stint at the White House.