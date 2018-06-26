

First lady Melania Trump tours the Upbring New Hope Children’s Center run by the Lutheran Social Services of the South in McAllen, Tex., on June 21. Also pictured is Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, center. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

First lady Melania Trump will make a second trip to an immigration facility “sometime this week” to see firsthand how immigrants who enter the country illegally are being treated, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.

Trump last week made an unannounced trip to McAllen, Tex., where she visited a shelter for immigrant children, as her husband’s “zero-tolerance” policy of separating the children of immigrants entering the country illegally was roiling the country. The first lady’s office offered no details about this week’s planned trip, which was first reported by CNN. She may tour a migrant processing detention center, which was slated to be part of her visit last week. That leg of the trip was canceled because of flood conditions, her office said.

On Thursday, Trump spent time being briefed by the people running the Upbring New Hope Children’s Shelter in McAllen and meeting some of the more than 50 children being housed there. The trip, which was described a humanitarian one, was overshadowed by the controversy over a jacket the first lady wore while boarding her plane at Joint Base Andrews. The coat, which she also wore in view of cameras while deplaning, was emblazoned with the phrase “I really don’t care, do U?”

“I’m here to learn about your facility,” Trump said Thursday afternoon, telling the people who run the McAllen facility that she wanted to know how she could “help these children to reunite with their families as quickly as possible.” Her spokeswoman had told reporters that the idea of visiting the facility was the first lady’s. “She wanted to see everything for herself,” Grisham said.