

First lady Melania Trump arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on June 21 after visiting Texas. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Melania Trump made a surprise visit last week to a shelter for migrant, but a not-so-hidden message is what really made headlines.

The first lady caught flack for the ensemble she opted to wear to and from Texas: an olive green anorak from retailer Zara with the words “I really don’t care, do u?” printed on the back in graffiti-style writing.

[How Melania Trump’s jacket choice overtook her visit to the Texas border shelters]

Those who were lucky enough to own the jacket seen round the world before the incident are now able to cash it in for a pretty penny. The coat, which has since sold out, originally retailed for approximately $39, but is currently fetching exponentially higher prices on secondhand sites.

EBay has two live listings for pre-owned versions of the jacket: At the time of publication, the prices had reached $895 and $610, with two days and three days left to bid, respectively. Both postings state that the sellers originally purchased the jacket in Zara stores approximately two to three years ago. Another eBay user sold the coveted item for the low price of $500 in a bidding that ended Tuesday.

Novelty companies such as Redbubble are also looking to profit from the first lady’s faux pas by selling mugs and green T-shirts touting the same saying. And there appears to be a market for the gimmicky Melania merch: In a post on secondhand sales app Poshmark, a user wrote that they were looking to buy the jacket not “as a political statement, but a Halloween costume.”

Zara has not yet responded to The Washington Post’s request for comment.