

Christiane Amanpour and Jamie Rubin in 2013. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Splitting: Golden couple of the media/foreign policy nexus, Christiane Amanpour and Jamie Rubin, after 20 years of marriage, a friend of the pair says.

The divorce is amicable, we’re told, and the two remain close friends. Amanpour, the host of CNN’s global-affairs show “Amanpour,” lives in London, where she has also taken over the primo one-hour PBS slot that Charlie Rose vacated after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. Rubin, a former journalist and Bill Clinton-era assistant secretary of state for public affairs, recently moved to Washington, where he is writing and consulting for lobbying firm Ballard Partners. The couple has a teenage son.

The glamorous, globe-trotting pair — whose romance began over “late-night margaritas in Sarajevo” — wed in 1998. Their nuptials outside Rome were a gathering of a who’s who of highflying glitterati, including John F. Kennedy Jr. and wife Carolyn; diplomat Richard Holbrooke; Clinton aide Sidney Blumenthal; and deputy national security adviser James Steinberg.