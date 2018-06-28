

First lady Melania Trump last week visited the Upbring New Hope Children Center run by the Lutheran Social Services of the South in McAllen, Tex. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

First lady Melania Trump is making her second trip in a week to the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday.

The first lady departed in the morning and is expected to visit facilities serving immigrants illegally entering the country, according to the Associated Press. Trump last week made a trip to McAllen, Tex., where she visited a shelter for immigrant children as her husband’s “zero-tolerance” policy of separating families roiled the country.

He later issued an order reversing that policy but many families have not been reunited.

This time, Trump’s visit will likely be less controversial. The AP reports that she boarded her flight sporting “a black shirt and white slacks,” with no sign of the jacket she wore on the last trip — an army-green coat with the phrase “I really don’t care, do U?” emblazoned on the back.

The first lady’s office had announced that she would make another visit this week, but has not released details about her itinerary. She may tour a migrant processing detention center. She had intended to visit one such facility on her trip to Texas but that leg of the tour was canceled because of flood conditions, her office said.