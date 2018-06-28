

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.). (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Hey, isn’t that . . . Rep. Maxine Waters, getting verbal high-fives from fellow attendees at a Wednesday night Kennedy Center performance of the musical “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations”?

The California Democrat and #Resistance icon made more headlines than usual this week for her call to protesters to “absolutely harass” members of the Trump administration when they encounter them in stores or restaurants. President Trump, of course, responded via Twitter, calling her “an extraordinarily low IQ person” — but on Wednesday night, she got cheers. A spy says several women approached Waters during intermission to offer their support. “We’re with you,” one told her.

Also in the audience were several other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, as well as Otis Williams, the founding member of the Temptations, who our fly on the wall tells us was mobbed during intermission.