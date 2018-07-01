

Mick Mulvaney. (Courtesy of the Competitive Enterprise Institute)

“Welcome to the circus!” is how National Review editor Jonah Goldberg greeted the guests Thursday at Competitive Enterprise Institute’s annual dinner.

The theme was the big top, complete with circus freaks and geeks. CEI’s party is always boozy and raucous, and perhaps more so this year: The Trump administration is slashing regulations, something this free-market crowd holds dear.

In the center ring: White House budget director Mick Mulvaney, who was in an exceptionally good mood. The economy is booming, and the former congressman is rumored to be the president’s first choice to replace John Kelly as White House chief of staff.

He began his speech with pearls of wisdom from a friend and colleague, former Rep. Barney Frank.

“Barney said the greatest lie in politics is ‘I hate to say I told you so.’ That’s a lie. Everyone loves to say I told you so.”

So Mulvaney had some fun with the naysayers — Ben Bernanke, Larry Summers, Paul Krugman — who said he could never reach the 3 percent growth forecast in his first budget. Oh, and let’s not forget low unemployment, the tax bill and other wins of what he called “MAGAnomics.”

Elections, Mulvaney told the audience, have consequences. “Certainly, the last election did have consequences, and those consequences are that there is a renewal of hope in the country, a renewal of optimism, there’s a renewal in confidence, there’s a renewal in economic health and opportunity, and most importantly, there’s a renewal in freedom and liberty. If that’s the consequence of the 2016 election, I think we’re all a lot better off.”