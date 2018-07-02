

Kristen Wiig was spotted at Lupo Verde. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Hey, isn’t that . . . actress Kristen Wiig, grabbing dinner with two pals on Sunday night at 14th Street Italian joint Lupo Verde?

Wiig and Co. had a leisurely dinner, per a spy, and the “Saturday Night Live” legend was “super friendly” and posed for a pic with the restaurant’s staff. Wiig is one of several celebs (hey, Gal Gadot!) who’ve been popping up around town as “Wonder Woman 1984″ films in and around Washington. The superhero flick, with Gadot as the titular Amazonian princess, features Wiig as the supervillain nemesis called Cheetah. In DC Comics canon, the character’s alter ego is Barbara Minerva, a British archaeologist who’s in pursuit of Wonder Woman’s Lasso of Truth.