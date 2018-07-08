

Former Trump attorney Ty Cobb, right, was spotted at a D.C. punk show. (Chris Suspect)

Here’s one way to relieve the stress of defending the president from that pesky Russian investigation: Former Trump lawyer Ty Cobb was spotted pumping his fists to the musical stylings of a punk band called Copstabber at punk/metal venue Slash Run in Petworth on Saturday night.

Sometime during the band’s set, a group of a dozen or so folks wandered in wearing far more formal dress than the rest of the clientele, according to D.C. photographer Chris Suspect, who was attending the show. Suspect and some other patrons immediately identified the ex-Trump lawyer by his distinctive silvery-white tresses and turned-up mustache, Suspect said, but Suspect asked a member of the party if Cobb was, in fact, who they thought. “I still thought he might be pulling my leg, so I Googled it to be sure,” he said. Apparently, Suspect was told, they had all attended a wedding nearby and had decided to keep the good times rolling.

Cobb, Suspect said, stayed seated while others in his group danced, “but he was definitely rocking out — he had his hands in the air.” One particular number the former Russian-probe defender seemed to enjoy? A song titled “I Like Cocaine.”

Copstabber singer Dave Poole seemed to enjoy his new fan. “I threw beer on him, called him ‘ whiskers’, got a high five from him,” he wrote on Suspect’s Facebook page. “I just thought he was an old wildman but it turns out he is a RICH old wildman!”



Cobb, left, takes in the show. (Chris Suspect)