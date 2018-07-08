

Hoda Kotb greets former vice president Joe Biden. (NBC News)

Hey, isn’t that . . . former vice president Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, surprising Hoda Kotb at her Saturday book signing at Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach, Del.?

The casually dressed Bidens (she accessorized her look with a bike helmet tucked under her arm), who own a vacation home in the beach town, were definitely unexpected attendees at the NBC “Today” show co-anchor’s event for her kids’ book, “I’ve Loved You Since Forever.” Kotb had a coulda-knocked-me-over-with-a-feather look when she spotted the couple, who presented her with a bouquet of garden hydrangeas — and a few hugs.